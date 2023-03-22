Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 164

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J.Bolin (@stylistjbolin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zovuyo Msutwana (@zoemsutwana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Powede Eniola Awujo (@powedeawujo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Linda Osifo (@lindaosifo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe (@nthambe633)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Inès (@i.agasaro)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nothando (@theselfcarequeen_)

 

