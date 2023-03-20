Melody Molale Will Show You How To Conquer Every Day Of The Week Like A Glamour Girl

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on South African fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel influencer – Melody Molale. An award-winning style star who has mastered the art of making aesthetic appearances.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from her. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday

A pantsuit is a nice outfit for the first day of the week, more so when it comes in Zebra prints. Pair that with some black stiletto sandals and white mani-pedi. Match your sunnies to your pedicure for an upbeat vibe.

For a Monday business dinner, consider an edgy mini-skirt suit paired with all-white accessories

Tuesday

A bold long coat on neutral-coloured high-heeled boots does it for the second day of the week. Choosing every other piece of this look in the coat’s button colour adds a uniquely chic touch and a pout in the same shade as the bright red coat is just perfect.

Wednesday

Style a soft-pink long-sleeved bodycon dress with front-slit, gathered and cut-out details matched with a pair of baby pink googles, multi-coloured shoes, and buzz cut

Thursday

Rock a pair of ripped denim trousers with an edgy white T-shirt and a light blue blazer. Match the blazer to your bag and the T-shirt to your sunnies.

Slay Thursday night dinner with boo in a form-fitting sleeveless top matched with tailored black pants, glossy red lips and poppin’ red manicure

Friday

A bright-coloured 2-piece with a structured bodice like this will get you noticed in an instant. With those simple ring earrings theming with the aesthetics of the rings connecting it straps, Melody conveys her superior eye for details.

Show up to Friday night out with the girls in a white halter-neck mini dress matched with a statement purse and heels

Saturday

Rock a ruffled 2-piece featuring a strapless corset and midi pencil skirt in nude with pumps of the same colour. Accessorize with simple pieces of jewellery and a white bag

Going swimming on Saturday? How about a polka dot swimsuit matched with a giraffe print hat all in black and white

Sunday

Style a little black dress with some dressy stiletto boots, gem earrings and bold red lips for a chic red carpet look

Choose a floral off-shoulder mini dress paired with black strappy heels, a black bag and white google for the after-party

