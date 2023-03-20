Connect with us

Style

#BBTitans: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Made A Style Statement in ATAFO for Last Night's Eviction Show

Style

Melody Molale Will Show You How To Conquer Every Day Of The Week Like A Glamour Girl

Style

How To Wear MSCHF's Viral Big Red Boots - 9 Lessons From Eni Adeoluwa

Style

See India Through The Eyes Of Kenya's Leading Fashion and Travel Maven - Silvia Njoki

Style

Oyin Edogi was the Picture-Perfect Wedding Guest at her Friend’s Nuptials

Style

This 'Tux With A Twist' From Amanda Dambuza Would Inspire Your Next Business Casual Look

Style

You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: Exploring Fashion Law & Addressing the “What I Ordered vs What I Got” Issue this Sunday On IG Live With Annie Oti, Mally Mbamalu & Ayodele Adetimehin

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Micro Hemlines This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 228

Living Style

Let Dennis Ombachi Show You How to Make a Budget-Friendly Meal Of Tripes

Style

See the Chic Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 163

Style

#BBTitans: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Made A Style Statement in ATAFO for Last Night’s Eviction Show

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Consistency is key might be Ebuka Obi-Uchendu‘s favourite catchphrase. The host extraordinaire unfailingly turned last night’s Big Brother Titans’ live show stage into his runway in non-other than his go-to fashion brand ATAFO.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

The style star turned heads in a crisp double-breasted green patterned suit which he paired with a matching dress shirt and a green silk tie fastened by black buttons and no lapel in sight.

Ebuka paired the look with pointy black dress shoes, matching shades with no jewellery, letting the suit do all the talking. Per usual, his beard and hair were groomed to perfection.

 

Credits

Outfit: @atafo.official
Photography: @theoladayo

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Patricia Beshel: The Many Dangers of Breast Flattening

Yetty Williams: Just Before You Post Your Children Online

Dear First Time Voters, Here’s What Will Happen on Election Day

Laetitia Mugerwa: This Village Girl in France

Oluwanifemi Adeyeye: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences
css.php