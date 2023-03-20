Style
#BBTitans: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Made A Style Statement in ATAFO for Last Night’s Eviction Show
Consistency is key might be Ebuka Obi-Uchendu‘s favourite catchphrase. The host extraordinaire unfailingly turned last night’s Big Brother Titans’ live show stage into his runway in non-other than his go-to fashion brand ATAFO.
The style star turned heads in a crisp double-breasted green patterned suit which he paired with a matching dress shirt and a green silk tie fastened by black buttons and no lapel in sight.
Ebuka paired the look with pointy black dress shoes, matching shades with no jewellery, letting the suit do all the talking. Per usual, his beard and hair were groomed to perfection.
