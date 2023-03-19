How To Wear MSCHF’s Viral Big Red Boots – 9 Lessons From Eni Adeoluwa

The infamous Big Red Boots from American Art Collective – MSCHF have since broken the Internet. Spotted on top celebrities including hip pop sensation – Lil Wayne, they are without question the most viral supernormal footwear of the moment.

Nigerian fashion and beauty influencer Eni Adeoluwa, shared fascinating photos of his stellar attempts at styling these edgy footies, rocking them with a wide range of outfits, featuring a pair of tights, cargo pants, denim, long coat, bomber jacket, sweater, sheer top, pantsuit, and even his indigenous Agbada attire. Scroll and swipe to see 9 style inspirations for the trendy kicks from this style star:

