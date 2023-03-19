Connect with us

Style

How To Wear MSCHF's Viral Big Red Boots - 9 Lessons From Eni Adeoluwa

Style

See India Through The Eyes Of Kenya's Leading Fashion and Travel Maven - Silvia Njoki

Style

Oyin Edogi was the Picture-Perfect Wedding Guest at her Friend’s Nuptials

Style

This 'Tux With A Twist' From Amanda Dambuza Would Inspire Your Next Business Casual Look

Style

You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: Exploring Fashion Law & Addressing the “What I Ordered vs What I Got” Issue this Sunday On IG Live With Annie Oti, Mally Mbamalu & Ayodele Adetimehin

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Micro Hemlines This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 228

Living Style

Let Dennis Ombachi Show You How to Make a Budget-Friendly Meal Of Tripes

Style

See the Chic Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 163

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish Served the Chicest Metallic Look at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscar Party

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tems' Oscars After-Party Look is One For The Books!

Style

How To Wear MSCHF’s Viral Big Red Boots – 9 Lessons From Eni Adeoluwa

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

The infamous Big Red Boots from American Art Collective – MSCHF have since broken the Internet. Spotted on top celebrities including hip pop sensation – Lil Wayne, they are without question the most viral supernormal footwear of the moment. 

Nigerian fashion and beauty influencer Eni Adeoluwa, shared fascinating photos of his stellar attempts at styling these edgy footies, rocking them with a wide range of outfits, featuring a pair of tights, cargo pants, denim, long coat, bomber jacket, sweater, sheer top, pantsuit, and even his indigenous Agbada attire. Scroll and swipe to see 9 style inspirations for the trendy kicks from this style star:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eni Adeoluwa (@enioluwaofficial)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php