Watch the Trailer for “Love In A Pandemic” starring Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon & Teniola Aladese

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Bleeding Art Productions has released the trailer for their first feature film, titled “Love in a Pandemic.”

Directed by Akay Mason and written by Abosi Ogba, the film captures a love story that happens amidst one of the most unforgettable moments in human history, the COVID-19 pandemic. It follows the story of Bolanle, who meets Alex, the man of her dreams, but how does their new flame survive the uncertain world of a pandemic?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akay Mason Ilozobhie (@akay_mason)

“Love In A Pandemic” stars Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teniola Aladese, Ronke Odusanya, Uche Montana, Eso Dike, and Uche Obunse.

The movie will be on big screens nationwide from February 10.

Watch the trailer below:

