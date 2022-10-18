First Look: Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teniola Aladese will star in Akay Mason’s “Love in a Pandemic”

Bleeding Art Production has kicked off production for its first feature film, titled “Love In A Pandemic.”

The director of this feature film, Akay Mason, also directed the hit movies “Superstar“, “Day Of Destiny“, and “Elevator Baby“.

This feature film stars Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teniola Aladese, Ronke Odusanya, Uche Montana, Eso Dike, and Uche Obunse.



“Love In A Pandemic” captures a love story that happens amidst one of the most unforgettable moments in human history, the Covid-19 pandemic. It follows the story of Bolanle who meets Alex, the man of her dreams but how does their new flame survive the uncertain world of a pandemic?

“Love In a Pandemic” is scheduled for cinema release in 2023.

Kemepade Bedford, Vincent Eseni, and Eyitayo Chado serve as executive producers on this project, which was written by Bolanle Ayodele, Amaka Chidoka, and Abosi Ogba.