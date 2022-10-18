Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

First Look: Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teniola Aladese will star in Akay Mason’s "Love in a Pandemic"

Movies & TV Scoop

The African Premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will Hold in Lagos | Get the Details

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lota Chukwu, Daniel Etim Effiong & BamBam Star in New Short Film "37 To Go" | Watch on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

This #BBNaija Interview with Bryann is Just Pure Vibes | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Rachel is Ready to Create Magic… Catch Her #BBNaija Interview on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Sola Sobowale Breaks Down Her Role as Awarun in "Anikulapo" | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood

MTV Shuga Naija Is Back for a New Season & You Can Audition to Join the Stellar Cast

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 12 - The Valentine's Day Gift - of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ndani TV premieres Season 2 of “Game On”| Watch Episode 1 'As We Proceed'

BN TV Movies & TV

Curious About Adekunle's Future Plans? Watch this Exclusive #BNxBBNaija7 Interview to Find Out

Movies & TV

First Look: Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teniola Aladese will star in Akay Mason’s “Love in a Pandemic”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Bleeding Art Production has kicked off production for its first feature film, titled “Love In A Pandemic.”

The director of this feature film, Akay Mason, also directed the hit movies “Superstar“, “Day Of Destiny“, and “Elevator Baby“.

This feature film stars Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teniola Aladese, Ronke Odusanya, Uche Montana, Eso Dike, and Uche Obunse.


“Love In A Pandemic” captures a love story that happens amidst one of the most unforgettable moments in human history, the Covid-19 pandemic. It follows the story of Bolanle who meets Alex, the man of her dreams but how does their new flame survive the uncertain world of a pandemic?

“Love In a Pandemic” is scheduled for cinema release in 2023.

Kemepade Bedford, Vincent Eseni, and Eyitayo Chado serve as executive producers on this project, which was written by Bolanle Ayodele, Amaka Chidoka, and Abosi Ogba.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Why you Should Focus On Buying a Home

Biodun Da-Silva: There’s More to Marriage Than Love

So What If We Became Governors for a Week?

Elohor Oderowho: How to Improve your Emotional Well-Being

Before You Chase that Bag, Have you Put in the Work?
css.php