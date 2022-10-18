Connect with us

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Kunle Remi Talks About His Journey Into Nollywood, "Anikulapo" & Forthcoming Project On "Rubbin’ Minds"

BN TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for "Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper" starring Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Kunle Remi & Bimbo Akintola

BN TV Scoop

Don’t Miss this Episode of “The Frankly Speaking Podcast”

BN TV Music Scoop

Don Jazzy Is The Latest Guest On Chinasa Anukam’s "Is This Seat Taken?”

BN TV Scoop

Blessing & Stan Nze Are Keeping It Real in this Q&A Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lota Chukwu, Daniel Etim Effiong & BamBam Star in New Short Film "37 To Go" | Watch on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

This #BBNaija Interview with Bryann is Just Pure Vibes | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Rachel is Ready to Create Magic… Catch Her #BBNaija Interview on BN TV

BN TV Music Scoop

Ruger talks to Susan Pwajok about His Life as a Musician on "Surviving Lagos Podcast" Episode 4

BN TV Music

Vector & Wande Coal drop Music Video for "Mama Maradona"

BN TV

Kunle Remi Talks About His Journey Into Nollywood, “Anikulapo” & Forthcoming Project On “Rubbin’ Minds”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In a recent interview on “Rubbin’ Minds,” the Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, talks about his journey into the movie industry and his initial struggle with confidence.

Speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the actor explains how his experience for ten years in the Nollywood scene led to the growth that prepared him for the movie “Anikulapo.”

“Awards are important, they make you feel appreciated, but I wasn’t thinking in that direction while I was on set or while I was doing the work. What I was thinking about was doing something you will never forget. So I can brag to you that you will never forget Saro and I think that is the greatest award I can give myself or give the world.”

He also gives insights about a forthcoming project with Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi in December.

Watch the video here;

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Why you Should Focus On Buying a Home

Biodun Da-Silva: There’s More to Marriage Than Love

So What If We Became Governors for a Week?

Elohor Oderowho: How to Improve your Emotional Well-Being

Before You Chase that Bag, Have you Put in the Work?
css.php