Kunle Remi Talks About His Journey Into Nollywood, “Anikulapo” & Forthcoming Project On “Rubbin’ Minds”

In a recent interview on “Rubbin’ Minds,” the Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, talks about his journey into the movie industry and his initial struggle with confidence.

Speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the actor explains how his experience for ten years in the Nollywood scene led to the growth that prepared him for the movie “Anikulapo.”

“Awards are important, they make you feel appreciated, but I wasn’t thinking in that direction while I was on set or while I was doing the work. What I was thinking about was doing something you will never forget. So I can brag to you that you will never forget Saro and I think that is the greatest award I can give myself or give the world.”

He also gives insights about a forthcoming project with Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi in December.

Watch the video here;