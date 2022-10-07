Anikulapo: Saro (Kunle Remi) & Arolake (Bimbo Ademoye) Tried to Resolve their Issues in this Interview on KAPTV

KAPTV just released an extensive interview with characters Arolake played by Bimbo Ademoye and Saro played by Kunle Remi in the recently-released Netflix movie, ‘Anikulapo‘, directed by Kunle Afolayan.

In the interview, Saro and Arolake tried to resolve their issues.

The stars also talked about the struggles they faced playing their characters – for Kunle, it was having to speak ancient Yoruba and for Bimbo, it was having to stay away from home for such a long time. They also highlighted their take on the relationship between Saro and Arolake believed to have been love at first sight.

Watch the interview below: