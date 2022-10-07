Connect with us

Anikulapo: Saro (Kunle Remi) & Arolake (Bimbo Ademoye) Tried to Resolve their Issues in this Interview on KAPTV

Let Glory Okings Show You How to Style Your 4C Hair | Watch

3 Places Davido & Chioma Have Been Spotted Together Recently

10 Questions With… BBNaija Level Up Winner Phyna

Blaqbonez Collaborates With Jae5 For A New Single “Back In Uni” | Listen

Asake drops music video for "Joha"

Jola & FK Want You To Get Your Money Up - Find Out How in this Episode of the “I Said What I Said" Podcast

Yvonne Orji Is Out With A New Comedy Special "A Whole Me" On HBO | See The Trailer

Ayra Starr serves up music video for "Bloody Samaritan (remix)" featuring Kelly Rowland

Susan Pwajok & Lydia Balogun Talk Fake Life & Fake Friends on "Surviving Lagos Podcast" Episode 3

Published

1 hour ago

 on

KAPTV just released an extensive interview with characters Arolake played by Bimbo Ademoye and Saro played by Kunle Remi in the recently-released Netflix movie, ‘Anikulapo‘, directed by Kunle Afolayan.

In the interview, Saro and Arolake tried to resolve their issues.

The stars also talked about the struggles they faced playing their characters – for Kunle, it was having to speak ancient Yoruba and for Bimbo, it was having to stay away from home for such a long time. They also highlighted their take on the relationship between Saro and Arolake believed to have been love at first sight.

Watch the interview below:

 

 

 

 

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

