Binge Watch 4 Episodes of Ndani TV’s Web Series “Schooled”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An interesting web series by Ndani TV popped up on our radar recently and trust us, it’s a great watch.

Schooled” is a Nigerian high school series that follows the life of a street kid, Ayo who has suspiciously gained admission to a prestigious high-brow school and is drawn into the investigation of unusual events. We couldn’t help but share with you our lovely BNers.

So sit tight, grab your popcorn, and binge-watch all six episodes of the second term because it’s about to be a”lit” weekend.

In this episode 1 of “Schooled,” Ayo makes new friends and enemies as he dubiously gains a scholarship into a high-brow school.

Episode 2: Ayo digs deeper into the myth of bush babies at St. Patrick’s college. Also, he excels in sports which solidifies his enmity with Tunde Savage.

Episode 3: Ayo and his friends band together to investigate the bush baby trend. Ayo and Tunde Savage engage in fencing and the outcome has dire consequences.

Episode 4: Ayo’s friends convince him to become a boarder and he has a surprise roommate. Ayo is dismayed when he learns that someone knows his secret.

