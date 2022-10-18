The African Premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will Hold in Lagos | Get the Details

Ahead of its November 11 release, Marvel Studios‘ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will hold its African premiere in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Walt Disney Company, in association with Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and FilmOne Entertainment, today announced that the premiere will hold early in November in Nigeria’s entertainment centre.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans will welcome back some familiar faces whilst being introduced to brand new characters. In this instalment, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

In a statement by Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa, Co-founders of FilmOne Entertainment, official distributors of the movie in English West African territories, said: “Being instrumental to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in West Africa is a proud achievement and a milestone for us and the entire FilmOne team, it will be celebrated for a long time. We are excited and fully committed to working with The Walt Disney Company to deliver a grand African premiere, even as we channel all our arsenal towards realizing a momentous box-office performance for the title.”

Chioma Ude, founder of AFRIFF, said: “We are excited and proud to be a part of the premiere of this milestone film here in Africa. This is huge for the continent of Africa as it symbolises to us further bridging the gaps between the global film industries.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Lagos this November,” said Christine Service, Senior Vice President and General Manager for The Walt Disney Company Africa. “Working closely with our long-term distribution partners FilmOne and this association with AFRIFF, we are anticipating a wonderful celebration with Nigeria’s cinema-goers and Black Panther fans.”

The movie, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in cinemas from November 11th.

Watch the trailer here.