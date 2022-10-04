Marvel Releases New Trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios has revealed the official trailer for the upcoming film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, set for release in November, follows the death of their leader T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman), as the kingdom of Wakanda prepares for a new threat from an underwater nation.

Lupita Nyong’o reprises her role as Nakia, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. Tenoch Huerta, who plays the main antagonist Namor, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Dominique Thorne, and Michaela Coel are among the new cast members.

Marvel Studios released a teaser for the film in July, which included a beautiful rendition of Bob Marley‘s “No Woman, No Cry” performed by Tems.

The highly anticipated film will be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.

Watch the trailer below: