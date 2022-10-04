Connect with us

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

Marvel Releases New Trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Beauty Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Gives us Even More Reasons to Love Her Style as She Covers SCHICK Magazine’s Fashion Issue

Beauty

This Is The Right Way To Apply Hyaluronic Acid, According to Oluchi Onuigbo

Beauty BN TV

How to Use Hyaluronic Acid the Right Way, According to Oluchi Onuigbo

Beauty

WATCH: 24 Quick & Easy Ways to Style Your Braids, Thanks Fola Hontas

Beauty

Msaki Served Major Hair & Makeup Goals on The Latest Glamour SA Cover

Beauty

We are Obsessed with Tems' Bold Makeup Look on the Cover of GQ HYPE!

Beauty BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage shares her Skincare & Day-to-Night Makeup Routine | Watch

Beauty

Thuso Mbedu is Serving Beauty Goals on BYRDIE's Fall Cover

Beauty BN TV

Let Jackie Aina Show You How to Highlight & Conceal Narrow-Shaped Faces

Beauty

Marvel Releases New Trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Marvel Studios has revealed the official trailer for the upcoming film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, set for release in November, follows the death of their leader T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman), as the kingdom of Wakanda prepares for a new threat from an underwater nation.

Lupita Nyong’o reprises her role as Nakia, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. Tenoch Huerta, who plays the main antagonist Namor, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Dominique Thorne, and Michaela Coel are among the new cast members.

Marvel Studios released a teaser for the film in July, which included a beautiful rendition of Bob Marley‘s “No Woman, No Cry” performed by Tems.

The highly anticipated film will be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Price We Pay to Sustain Success

Don’t Have a Budget for Fun? Here Why you Should Create One Today

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Writers Should Let Go of Rejection Goals

4 Things We’re Certain of After Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” Preview in London

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: When Death Doesn’t Hold You
css.php