These 2 Nigerian Women have Just been Elected into Harvard Kennedy School’s Student Government

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Two Nigerian women, Enitan Okediji and Oluwatoyin Alabi-Orukpe have been elected into the executive committee of the Harvard Kennedy School Student Government.

Harvard Kennedy School, in a statement on its website announcing the newly elected committee executives, said:

Studying at Harvard Kennedy School is also about making lifelong friendships, cultivating community outside the classroom, and building on the skills you already have to take with you beyond HKS.

That’s where the Kennedy School Student Government (KSSG) comes in.

Elected by you and your classmates, KSSG organizes events throughout the academic year, including the spirited formals, family-friendly gatherings, and the HKS Talent Show. More importantly, they represent the entire HKS student body, conveying your ideas and concerns to the administration and faculty members.

KSSG members share one goal: to ensure that your HKS experience is rewarding and memorable.

Oluwatoyin Alabi-Orukpe

Enitan, an alumna of Covenant University in Nigeria and an Edward S. Mason fellow, was elected Vice President of Academic Affairs, and Oluwatoyin, an alumna of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), was elected Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Anti-Racism.

Enitan Okediji

Enitan announced this on her Twitter page on Monday. She wrote:

Life really begins at the end of your comfort zone. It’s not usually my forte to put myself out in the arena like this but since I came into this space, I’ve realized how essential it is for a person of color to hold the space for others and ensure their voices fill the room through mine. I count it a great honor and a call to service to have been elected by the students into the Student Government as the Vice President (Academic Affairs) of Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Grateful for the trust and confidence to represent student voices and issues to the HKS Administration

Congratulations to Enitan and Oluwatoyin!

