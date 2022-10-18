Adekunle is set to release a book titled “This Is Not An Ex-cuse”



The Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Olopade Adekunle revealed earlier today on Twitter that he will be releasing a book titled “It Is Not An Ex-cuse.”

This is his first project since leaving the BBNaija reality show. Adekunle also stated that he designed the entire book himself.

After 2 years, it finally feels like the right time to release this. First official project post the BIG BROTHER HOUSE. More details coming soon. Stay tuned. ADEKUNLE'S BOOK RELEASE#ThisIsNotAnExcuse pic.twitter.com/iuHIralOQ9 — Adekunle #BBNaija (@adekunleolopade) October 17, 2022

See the cover art of the book below: