From Music Icons to Comedy Kings: EWL 2.0 Brought the Stars out | Get the Scoop

From A-list actors to chart-topping musicians and groundbreaking filmmakers, EWL 2023 at the Livespot Entertarium, Ikate, Lagos, was a whirlwind of celebrity sightings and industry power players. with a star-studded lineup from December 12th to 20th. The Livespot Entertarium buzzed with established icons and the next generation of talent, proving EWL’s commitment to both celebrating veterans and nurturing new voices.

Among the prominent figures in attendance were Mo Abudu, Toke Makinwa, Kiekie, Eku Edewor, Iyanya, Kcee, Yhemo Lee, Hermes Iyele, Alex Unusual, Jennifer Onyekwelu, Oxlade, Jolla and FK Abudu (ISWIS), Diana Eneje, Kaffy, Reekado Banks, Adekunle Olopade, DJ Spinall, Banke Kuku, Steve Chuks, Akah Nnani, Bovi, Crazeclown, Nasboi, and others.

EWL 2.0’s audience spanned established media figures to fresh faces in music, comedy, and film. Through thought-provoking panels and vibrant events like the Comedy and Fashion Cafe, the event offered a space for both seasoned creatives and exciting newcomers to showcase their talents.

Scroll through the gallery below to catch a glimpse of your favourite celebs in action.

