Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged Kicked Off With a Bang With Headline Performer, Roddy Ricch

Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged Kicked Off With a Bang With Headline Performer, Roddy Ricch

What a start to Flytime Fest 2023! Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged kicked off Flytime Fest at the Eko Convention Centre with a global lineup of talents. Each artist delivered a spectacular show, fueling the audience’s excitement and setting the tempo for the days ahead. From the young to the young-at-heart, everyone danced like nobody was watching.

Attendees enjoyed energetic performances by Roddy Ricch, Fireboy, Iyanya, Ajebo Hustlers, BNXN, Brazy, Fave, Mayorkun, Spyro, Wurld, Bloody Civilian, Blaqbonez, Raybeykah, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Smaya, Victony, and a surprise performance by the queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage.

Fly Village commenced, allowing guests to explore exclusive brands, artistic wonders, and culinary delights, offering an immersive experience beyond music. Attendees engaged in live artistry, indulged in exclusive shopping and savoured the flavours of Flytime Fest.

A press conference was held, giving a sneak peek into what is now Africa’s most monumental music and entertainment festival. Joined by industry luminaries, Cecil Hammond, the visionary founder of Flytime Promotions, headlining artist Roddy Ricch, and Coca-Cola Executive Yusuf Murtala revealed plans to make the festival a fully immersive experience for all guests.

During the press conference, Roddy Ricch expressed his fondness for the warm welcome received, saying,

I’m overwhelmed by how the city embraced me. The people exude such warmth, and I can’t wait to return, immerse myself in the local culture, play football with the locals, and soak in the richness of this region.

Cecil Hammond, Founder and CEO of Flytime Promotions, shared his vision for the future, saying,

At Flytime, our focus has always been to offer a platform for the world to experience our best-in-class Afrobeats talents, both established and emerging. As we move towards our 20th year in the industry, we remain dedicated to driving excellence in all that we do and will continue to push boundaries to make Nigeria proud, not only on the continent but around the world.”

Keke Hammond, COO of Flytime Promotions, expressed her excitement about this year’s festival.

Central to our mission at Flytime, we remain committed to providing the best security, accessible access for those with special needs, and giving back to our community through Road14 Studios. With the 20th year on the horizon, the best is yet to come.

Alongside the highly anticipated 2023 lineup, Flytime Fest 2023 is proudly sponsored by Coca-Cola, Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu), Magicline Films, Clane, Cene+, Desperados, Heineken, and Road14 Studios. Moët & Chandon and Hennessy are the official alcohol sponsors for Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged and the performances of Kizz Daniel and Asake on December 21, 23, and 25. Martell Cognac serves as the official spirits sponsor for Davido‘s exceptional performance on December 24.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Flytime Fest 2023

 

 

 

