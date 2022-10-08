Folasade Ogunsola Is The First Female Vice-Chancellor Of UNILAG 👏🏾

Folashade Ogunsola, professor of Clinical Microbiology at the University of Lagos, has been appointed the institution’s first female vice-chancellor and the 13th vice-chancellor in its 60-year existence.

The governing council of Unilag announced her appointment on October 7, and she is expected to replace Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose term ends on November 11, 2022.

Folashade Ogunsola has been actively involved in infection control for 20 years and has made significant contributions to raising infection control awareness in Nigeria. She was a founding member of the Nigerian Society for Infection Control (formerly the Nigerian Infection Control Association, NICA) in 1998 and has aided in the establishment of infection control programmes in the country.

According to her profile:

She was the Chair of the Infection Control Committee of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital till 2012 and the team lead for Infection Prevention and Control during the 2014 Ebola disease outbreak in Nigeria. She has worked as a consultant in IPC with the World Health Organisation since 2009 and is interested in the community applications of Infection Control principles in under resourced communities. She recently with her team wrote a curriculum for a 6month diploma in Infection Control. She is a member of the Global Infection Prevention and control Network, board member of the Nigerian Society of Infection Control and Chair of the Infection Control African Network.

Watch the moment she got appointed in the video below:

Congratulations to her on her new role.

Photo Credit: unilag.edu.ng