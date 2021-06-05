Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Yewande Jinadu: Life Lessons I Gleaned From the Movie "Dangal"

Weruche Opia, Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu Looked Stunning at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

Rakie Ayola wins Best Supporting Actress at 2021 BAFTA TV Awards | See Winners List

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse": Issa Rae set to Voice Spider-Woman in Forthcoming Sequel

Watch Episode 11 of “Highway Girls” on BN TV

Tiffany Haddish will Play Florence Griffith Joyner (Flo-Jo) in Upcoming Game 1 Biopic

David's Love for Adaora Deepens in Episode 5 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

The First Episode of “My Name Is A-Zed” Season 2 is Finally Here!

HBO's Forthcoming Documentary "The Legend Of The Underground" features Denrele Edun & James Brown | See Trailer

Hello BNers!

It’s another awesome weekend. Yay! We witnessed so many events and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in June.

“Ayanfe mi, Onife mi”: Adekunle Gold & Simi Shower Baby Deja With Love On Her 1st Birthday

Ify & Jude Okoye’s Baby Boy is Here – Meet Ethan Jidenna

Fans Will Get to See their #BBNaija “Lockdown” Faves on June 17 during the Reunion Show

Naomi Osaka says she is withdrawing from 2021 French Open | Here’s Why

Charles Okpaleke is Developing a Storyline Based on 1993 Nigerian Airways Jet Hijack

Florence Ita-Giwa is a Phenomenal Woman on the Cover of Media Room Hub’s May Issue

Check Out Rema’s New VVS Grill

Ifan Michael, Rema, Timilehin Bello & Amarachi Nwosu make Forbes Africa “30 Under 30” 2021 List

Read President Buhari’s Statement on the Security Situation in Nigeria

Must Watch: Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo, Efe Irele in the Official Trailer for “Devil In Agbada”

Tolani Baj detailed Her Journey After #BBNaija in the Latest Episode of Our Tweet Chat | #BNAsksTolani

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Pens Write Up about “Questioning Convention” to Honour Her Mum

UNILAG Dismisses Lecturers Exposed in #BBCAfricaEye #SexForGrades Documentary

See How Everyone is Reacting to Alleged Proposal to Replace Nigeria’s Name with United Africans Republic (UAR)

BN Hot Topic: Are You a Blunt Person or You’re Just Emotionally Unintelligent?

Check Out the List of Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Welcomed Kids This Year

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

FG Suspends Twitter Operations in Nigeria and Everyone is Talking About It

Tiffany Haddish will Play Florence Griffith Joyner (Flo-Jo) in Upcoming Game 1 Biopic

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: Issa Rae set to Voice Spider-Woman in Forthcoming Sequel

Read Twitter’s Response to the Suspension of its Operations in Nigeria

