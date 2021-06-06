US, UK, Canada, European Union (Delegation to Nigeria) Release Statement on Suspension of Twitter in Nigeria

Connect with us

Published

1 day ago

 on

The diplomatic missions of Canada, the European Union (delegation to Nigeria), the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States have released a statement on the ban of Twitter in Nigeria.

In the statement, released on Saturday, June 5, 2021, the missions said they are disappointed “over the Government of Nigeria’s announcement suspending Twitter and proposing registration for requirements for other social media.”

While supporting the right to expression and access to information, the statement added that “banning systems of expression is not the answer.”

See the full statement below:

The Swedish Mission in Nigeria also released a statement saying Nigerians’ right to freedom or expression and access to information must be respected.

Another statement by the US Mission in Nigeria said that the #TwitterBan undermines Nigerians’ ability to exercise their fundamental rights to freedom and “sends a poor message to citizens, investors and businesses.”

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

