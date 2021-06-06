News
Prophet T.B. Joshua has Passed On
The official account of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has announced the passing of its founder and leader Prophet T.B Joshua.
In the statement onTwitter, the church said that televangelist and philanthropist passed on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for,” the statement added.
Banya Peter
June 6, 2021 at 12:31 pm
Yes, it is painful but God knows the best.
What he labored for, may he rest in perfect piece.
Bryce
June 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm
We missed the prophet of our generation,May his Rest in peace, it’s a big BLOW to our Nation
Bobokhai Jude
June 6, 2021 at 8:07 pm
`our lovly TB Joshua just passed on yesterday after preaching the word of God`may God grant him peace in Jesus name amen r I p