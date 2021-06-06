Prophet T.B. Joshua has Passed On

The official account of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has announced the passing of its founder and leader Prophet T.B Joshua.

In the statement onTwitter, the church said that televangelist and philanthropist passed on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for,” the statement added.