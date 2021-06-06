Connect with us

News

Have You Seen the Presidential Statement on Twitter Suspension in Nigeria?

Events News

Suzuki by CFAO launches micro SUV - S-Presso at ‘Suzuki Is Back’ event

News

Prophet T.B. Joshua has Passed On

News

US, UK, Canada, European Union (Delegation to Nigeria) Release Statement on Suspension of Twitter in Nigeria

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

News

Read Twitter's Response to the Suspension of its Operations in Nigeria

News Nollywood Promotions

Nollywood Yoruba Heavyweights get Trophy Waa Gbayi Experience

News

FG Suspends Twitter Operations in Nigeria and Everyone is Talking About It

News Promotions

BAT wins at 2021 Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association Employers' Excellence Awards

News

NYSC says "No Corps Member is Being Mobilised for War"

News

Have You Seen the Presidential Statement on Twitter Suspension in Nigeria?

Published

1 day ago

 on

On Friday, the Federal Government placed a ban on Twitter in Nigeria and there has been a whirlwind of reactions following this decision.

From Nigerians reacting in opposition and Twitter responding with deep concern to the diplomatic missions of Canada, the European Union (delegation to Nigeria), the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States releasing a statement.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has released a presidential statement on the Twitter suspension in Nigeria.

The statement says that the temporary suspension is not just a response to the removal of President Buhari‘s Tweet, although it was disappointing, but that there have been problems of misinformation and fake news spread with the social media platform.

“Twitter does not seem to appreciate the national trauma of our country’s civil war. This government shall not allow a recurrence of that tragedy,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below:

Photo Credit: @garshehu

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Yewande Jinadu: Life Lessons I Gleaned From the Movie “Dangal”

Firecracker Toyeen: Lessons I Learned from Achieving My 63 kg Weight Goal (2)
BellaNaija - Federal Government is delivering on its Electoral Promises - Lai Mohammed

The Irony of the Federal Government Suspending Twitter in a Democracy

Firecracker Toyeen: Lessons I Learned from Achieving My 63 kg Weight Goal (1)

DonateNG is Eradicating Sickle Cell Disorder With the “1k4Sickle” Campaign
Advertisement
css.php