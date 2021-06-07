Suzuki by CFAO launches micro SUV – S-Presso at ‘Suzuki Is Back’ event

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

CFAO Motors, the distributor of Suzuki vehicles in Nigeria and 30 other African countries, unveiled the S-Presso micro SUV, a first of its kind in Nigeria on Friday, 4th June 2021. The event tagged ‘Suzuki is Back‘ was also an opportunity to launch their latest technological advancement, the Smart Link Display Audio (SLDA).

In attendance at the Suzuki – Victoria Island showroom was top CFAO representatives; Chairman, CFAO Nigeria Plc, Gbenga Oyebode; Managing Director/ Country Delegate CFAO Nigeria, Thomas Pelletier; and General Manager, CFAO Motors – Suzuki, Aissatou Diouf, customers and industry stakeholders.

Chairman, CFAO Nigeria Plc – Gbenga Oyebode, Nigerian Aritiste – Waje, General Manager CFAO Motors – Suzuki – Aissatou Diouf at the ‘Suzuki Is Back’ Launch Event

As a follow-up to the brand’s re-introduction in 2019, the ‘Suzuki is Back’ event was a platform to showcase its latest upgrade, the SLDA which enables the driver to mirror their phone on the car display screen, place phone calls, use navigation, and play music easily among other interesting features. This technology is available in the Dzire, Ciaz, Vitara, Baleno, Ertiga and Swift models.

Dr. Newton Jibunoh, the new Suzuki brand ambassador who is known for his desert expeditions in Suzuki cars, was officially introduced to guests at the event in a documentary capturing the story behind his Suzuki choice.

Speaking on some of the brand’s activities since 2019, Aissatou Diouf stated

“We came into the Nigerian market with a clear plan to make Japanese cars, more accessible to Nigerians. Amidst the challenges caused by the pandemic, we have continued to improve our value proposition to our customers with the expansion of our aftersales service network across the country, while bringing more Nigerian banks on board as partners for our Vehicle Financing scheme.

“We have just unveiled the S-Presso model, the first micro SUV in Nigeria which will be sold for as low as N5.5 million. Indeed, Suzuki is quickly becoming Naija’s ‘way of life’”

The event was hosted by renowned TV and radio host, Oscar Oyinsan with a live graffiti painting on the new S-Presso model, later auctioned at the event. The Suzuki guests also had an opportunity to experience an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) art exhibition.

The Suzuki models available in Nigeria are city cars: S-presso, Alto, Dzire, Swift, Baleno, Ciaz and Ertiga. The Off-Road Vehicles/Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are Jimny and Vitara.

