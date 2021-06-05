Read Twitter’s Response to the Suspension of its Operations in Nigeria

On Friday, The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government.

The suspension was decided upon as a result of the “persistent” use of the social networking service “for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence,” the press release stated.

Twitter has now responded to the suspension stating that “access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society” and the restoration of access for Nigerians “who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world” is in the works.

The tweet which was shared via the official handle of the voice of Twitter’s Global Public Policy team read:

We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society. We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world. #KeepitOn