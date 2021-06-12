Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: Let's Take You Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

#BNWeekInReview: Let’s Take You Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Published

12 mins ago

 on

Hey BNers!

It’s been another event-filled week (an emotional roller-coaster) and as usual, we’re here to give you a quick scoop on everything you may have missed.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in June.

Constitutional Reform, Condolences to Kidnapped Victims, and an Economic Sustainability Plan – Read President Buhari’s full Democracy Day Address

Dadaboy Ehiz & Chyna Bee Have Welcomed Their First Child Together!

Prophet T.B. Joshua has Passed On

Prince Harry & Meghan’s Baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana is Here!

Meet the New Akinruiyiwa & Yéyé Akinruiyiwa of Owu Kingdom — Olumide & Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Sophie Alakija, Kris Asimonye, Denrele Edun Spotted at the Premiere of “My Village People”

Rakie Ayola wins Best Supporting Actress at 2021 BAFTA TV Awards | See Winners List

Want to Know the Inspiration Behind Olakira’s “4 Play” EP? Read Our Exclusive Chat with the Superstar

FG on Restoring Access to Twitter: “The condition will be responsible use” of the platform

Tems has been Nominated for BET “Best New International Act” Viewer’s Choice Awards 2021

Barack & Michelle Obama to Teach Civics through New Musical Show “We The People” | See Trailer

Here’s a Message From Paul From “Blue Therapy”

#WorldBestFriendsDay: 10 Celebrity Best Friends You’ll Love to See

New Video: Chiké – Roju

