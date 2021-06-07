Want to Know the Inspiration Behind Olakira’s “4 Play” EP? Read Our Exclusive Chat with the Superstar

When it comes to music, inspiration is always a major player in the kind of sound produced. This is why most artists take the time to do the things that inspire them the most, to deliver the best.

For superstar singer-songwriter, Olakira who recently served up his EP “4 Play”, it was the different people, cultures, relationships he experienced during the travels that inspired him. That explains the versatility of his EP.

Olakira values quality over hype when it comes to his music, as he hopes to have a general improvement in the quality of Afrobeats.

This singer’s unique sound, ‘happy music’ as he describes it, was born out of growing up “dead broke” in Nigeria. “I learnt that life, sometimes can be really depressing, so I always look for ways to make myself and people happy.”

We had an exclusive chat with Olakira about his childhood, his career so far, his musical influence, and the artists he looks forward to working with.

He also tells us something his fans don’t know about him and five things he can’t go a day without in this interesting conversation.

For you, what is the best thing about being an artist?

Travelling to other countries to see other cultures and people. Feeling loved by people that I don’t even know and connecting with them as if I know them.

What was your biggest inspiration during the making of your EP “4 Play”?

My biggest inspirations were during my travels. Meeting new people from different backgrounds, new relationships, experiencing different sounds, foods and cultures.

How do you hope to influence the music industry with your music?

I am deliberate about making happy and timeless music with focus on quality over hype. Hopefully, with success I will have an influence on more positivity in the industry and a general improvement in the quality of the afrobeat sound that not only crosses borders but will also be still relevant for generations to come. Just like the elders like king Sunny Ade, Fela and Michael Jackson.

What was growing up like and how did it influence your choice of music?

Growing up dead broke in Nigeria made me very ambitious, resilient and the need to find joy and happiness in every situation. My papa no look my face so I did whatever I had to. I learnt that life, sometimes can be really depressing. So, I always look for ways to make myself and people happy. That’s why I make sweet happy music. Being raised by a single mum.

What artists do you look forward to collaborating with?

Oh well, the list is endless but Wizkid, Chris Brown, Burna Boy, Ariana Grande and Tiwa Savage are top of my list. Can’t wait to work with these amazing talents.

Tell us something your fans don’t know about you.

I am a very private person… and shy. (Smile)

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

When I got signed to U&I Music in 2018 When I paid for my first house and car On set of Maserati remix with Davido and Tiwa Savage And finally when I received an invite to visit Dubai from the Car company “Maserati“

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

Farming.

You studied mass communication and have a diploma in desktop publishing. Tell us how you’re using the knowledge gained from these disciplines in your music.

These disciplines make it easier for me to write and communicate through music which I prefer to just speaking. I am also able to visualise and contribute to my artworks.

Let’s wrap up with something fun. Tell us 5 things you can’t go a day without.