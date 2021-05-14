Olakira Releases New EP “4 Play” | Listen

Afrobeats star Olakira has officially premiered his expected EP titled “4 Play“.

The 6-track EP features the singer’s already released single “Sere” featuring Zuchu, which has an official video as well.

Also featured on the EP are Sho Madjozi on “Call On Me” and Moonchild Sanelly on “Summer Time“.

Production credit for the EP goes to Simba Tagz, Sterryo, Drumatik, Mr. Kamera, Qasebeats, Tboy Daflame and Olakira. Mixing and mastering were done by Dro.

Listen to the EP below:

Watch the official video for “Sere”: