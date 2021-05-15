Our #DiscoverWithBN Feature This Week is “Nigerian Idol” Season 4 Winner – Evelle!

There is no denying that Nigeria is blessed with talented musicians, many of whom have carved out a niche for themselves and ventured into the music industry, creating headlines both at home and abroad.

Many of these artists rose to fame by performing on public stages, such as Project Fame, Nigeria’s Got Talent, Nigeria Idol, and others via social media.

It’s fine to stick to your favourites, but how about broadening your horizons and listening to other talented artists with distinct sounds? BN discovered some incredible talents whose voices once captivated your souls. Through our weekly interview series titled #DiscoverWithBN, we will reintroduce them to you in a special way.

Our feature this week is, Evelyn Zibili, popularly known as Evelle, the winner of the 2014 Etisalat-sponsored Nigeria Idols.

Here’s what Evelle had to share with us:

What first got you into music?

What first got me into music is my family. I remember we sang as a family every morning and evening and I enjoyed every bit of it. My strongest childhood memory still (my dad was a musician as well). And then eventually started singing in church where I got my first singing to a crowd experience.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I would describe the music I create as soulful, communicative, heartfelt music. A mix of soul, Afro-pop and RnB.

What is your creative process?

My creative process is based on how I feel. I can get inspired at any time. There are times I talk to my producer and explain an emotion I’m trying to communicate to him and he just gets on to work and gives me an instrumental to work with before I start to write. There are times I have words and melodies in my head and I put everything out into recording and writing before I talk to my producer to finish it up. And there are times I work with writers and just put in one or two ideas that come as we go. So it’s just based on how I feel.

What’s are you bringing to the music industry, what are you doing differently?

I’m bringing originality to the industry. I’m bringing ME. My pain, my joy, my peace, my love. Everything that I can express with music. I’m bringing it into the industry. I’m coming to break rules and make people understand that there is no one way of doing anything. I’m coming to make people realize how much power they have and let them know they can do anything they set their heart to do.

What’s next for you?

I’m currently a judge on OLDMUTUAL’s AMAZING VOICES AFRICA. It’s a music reality show for music groups involving 5 different countries and it’s currently showing on Africa magic and 4 other channels on Dstv. Also working on dropping My EP very soon. A date hasn’t been fixed yet. I’m also going into fashion.

