DiscoverWithBN: Let’s Reintroducing You to Glowrie

In this week’s edition, we are reintroducing you to Glowrie, whose real name Amanyi Glory Ochanya. She’s a gospel music artiste, a semi-finalist of The Voice Nigeria season 2. She studied International Relations at the North American University, Benin Republic.

She has worked with renowned gospel singers like Mercy Chinwo and currently works with Eben. She released her debut single titled “Glory” in June 2019 and her second single in September 2019.

She released a third single titled “Adanimagbegbe” along with the official music video on October 17, 2020.

We had a chat with Glowrie to discover how she got her into music, her genre, creative process, and a whole lot more.

What first got you into music?

I got into music from growing up in a musical home. My mother was a choir mistress in a Redeemed church, my brother also a music director in the church. So the music came naturally to me and it was always a great time making music with my siblings.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I create music from my personal experiences and encounters. Also from my understanding of what God lays in my heart for a season. So my music is real, true and very relatable.

What is your creative process?

My songs come mostly when I pick up my guitar and begin to strum. All the words and lyrics laid in my heart begin to come together when I start to play.

What’s are you bringing to the music industry, what are you doing differently?

Times are changing and God is raising a generation of young people that are passionate about the things of the kingdom through various platforms and means. For me, I consider myself to be going about God’s bidding but of course bringing my God-given skill and expertise into the music industry. I also see myself becoming a channel through which others like me are encouraged (I mean other ladies who have gone into hiding because they think they have deep voices and lower registers. I want them to know that they’re among the very few lucky women in the world that have this, and they must use it and never be ashamed of it)and find easy access into the industry.

What’s next for you?

I’m recording more songs of course and would be dropping another single with a music video soonest.

