Connect with us

Beauty Scoop

Jackie Aina Glows as She Features in Cosmopolitan Magazine’s Latest Issue

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Vanessa Gyimah, Asogwa Alex & More

Beauty BN TV

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Nighttime Skincare Routine

Beauty Style

Abstract Nail Designs Are All Over Instagram RN – Here’s All The Inspiration You'll Need To Nail The Trend

Beauty BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara's Pink Eyeshadow Makeup Tutorial is Just Right for Valentines

Beauty Scoop

Here’s Why Rihanna's Fenty Fashion House is Going on Hiatus

Beauty BN TV

Gigi Hadid's Guide to Post-Pregnancy Skin Care & Contouring

Beauty Style

See the 10 Nail Art Designs that are Inspiring BN Style Editors Right Now

Beauty Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Pearl Thusi, Vanessa Gyimah, Minnie Dlamini & More

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Temi Otedola, Nengi Hampson, Ayanda Thabethe & More

Beauty

Jackie Aina Glows as She Features in Cosmopolitan Magazine’s Latest Issue

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian-American beauty influencer Jackie Aina joined Cosmopolitan Magazine for an interview to talk about stepping out of the “Good Immigrant Daughter” narrative, growing in and dominating the beauty industry and being a beauty icon that young, black people can watch and feel seen.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

About her loyal followers, she says, 

I definitely feel like there’s a small community of my viewers who genuinely care about my wellbeing. It’s not all 3.5 million. But I definitely feel like if I say y’all like, I need a break, they won’t even question it.

About people’s reaction to her authenticity, she says,

I feel like it’s only with Black women, that when we start leveling up and doing nice things for ourselves that people have a problem with it.

About what’s next or her, she says,

I truly want to create more opportunities for people who come where I come from.For people who look like me.

Click here to read the full interview.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Protect your Mental Health by Sifting the News you Consume

What Can We Do About Inflation in Nigeria?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution
Advertisement
css.php