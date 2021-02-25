Connect with us

Music Scoop

An M.I. Abaga & Vector Collabo is Finally Happening!

Music

New Video: L.A.X - Sempe

Music

New Video: Tekno - Designer

Music

New Music: Sammy Davids - Tungolo

BN TV Music

Watch Davido Perform "Gobe", "Aye" & "Jowo" on NPR's "Tiny Desk" Concert for Black History Month

Music

New Video: Cuppy feat. Fireboy DML - Feel Good

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Reintroducing... Falz The 'Bald' Guy!

Events Music Style

Every Outfit Nancy Isime Wore to Host the #14thHeadies

Music

New Mixtape: DJ Rilex - KPK Mixtape

Music

New Video: Rexxie & MohBad - KPK (Ko Por Ke)

Music

An M.I. Abaga & Vector Collabo is Finally Happening!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Guys, it’s finally happening.

Vector and M.I. Abaga have teamed up on a single titled “Crown of Clay“, and it seems the track will premiere alongside its music video.

Vector made the surprise announcement on his Twitter page, by sharing a photo of himself and M.I., telling fans to turn on their post notifications. The photo shared shows both rappers dressed like kings, sitting on a throne, with wide smiles. He wrote; “You know what to do to your post notification. #CROWNOFCLAY”.

We honestly can’t wait to listen to the forthcoming track.

So guys, like Vector said, turn on your notification.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Protect your Mental Health by Sifting the News you Consume

What Can We Do About Inflation in Nigeria?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution
Advertisement
css.php