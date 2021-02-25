Music
An M.I. Abaga & Vector Collabo is Finally Happening!
Guys, it’s finally happening.
Vector and M.I. Abaga have teamed up on a single titled “Crown of Clay“, and it seems the track will premiere alongside its music video.
Vector made the surprise announcement on his Twitter page, by sharing a photo of himself and M.I., telling fans to turn on their post notifications. The photo shared shows both rappers dressed like kings, sitting on a throne, with wide smiles. He wrote; “You know what to do to your post notification. #CROWNOFCLAY”.
We honestly can’t wait to listen to the forthcoming track.
So guys, like Vector said, turn on your notification.
❤️🐍❤️#CrownOfClay pic.twitter.com/dv6TXLbDmN
— T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) February 25, 2021