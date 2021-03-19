Get to Know Efezino a Little More on #DiscoverWithBN

There is no denying that Nigeria is blessed with talented musicians, many of whom have carved out a niche for themselves and ventured into the music industry, creating headlines both at home and abroad.

Many of these artists rose to fame by performing on public stages, such as Project Fame, Nigeria’s Got Talent, Nigeria Idol, and others via social media.

It’s fine to stick to your favourites, but how about broadening your horizons and listening to other talented artists with distinct sounds? BN discovered some incredible talents whose voices once captivated your souls. Through our weekly interview series titled #DiscoverWithBN, we will reintroduce them to you in a special way.

#DiscoverWithBN will be published on the third Friday and last Saturday of each month.

For our maiden edition, we spoke to one R&B singer, Chris Rio, The Voice Nigeria Season 2 finalist and Glowrie, a semi-finalist of The Voice Nigeria season 2.

This week, we’re speaking with Efezino, a talented singer and songwriter who competed in the first season of Nigerian Idol and made it to the top 100.

She went back to school after her eviction, but she decided to compete again for the third season. This time, she made it all the way to the top six. She participated in The Voice Nigeria second season in 2017 and performed in the live show round.

Fun fact: At the age of 17, she took part in her first-ever talent contest, Who Sings Best, and she won.

As a professional artist, she recorded demos for Rihanna, Brandy and Asa as well as backups for Simi and collaborated with Paul Okoye, Falz, Adekunle Gold and Zoro. Her sound is a mix of Contemporary, Pop, Retro, Afro, Soul, Folk and Alternative.

She released her first single, “Amere” in November 2018 and released “Amere” EP in December 2019 (in Swahili, French and Pidgin). She released her second single, “Totori,” in January 2021.

BN Music had a chat with Efezino as she shared how she got into music, the type of music she creates, her creative process, forthcoming projects and more.

Enjoy!

***

What first got you into music?

I grew up in a musically oriented family. Music came naturally to me at age 9.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

My kind of music is a mixture of pop, folk, soul, contemporary, country and urban sounds.

What is your creative process?

Sometimes, I lay awake at night or stay in a secluded area and the melodies flood my ears and I hum to the strums of my guitar and record it with my phone. Later, I write the lyrics. Other times, I get inspired by the news of someone’s story and a song hits me. I sit there on my couch, with my guitar, till I finish the song. Then I send it to my producer.

What’s are you bringing to the music industry, what are you doing differently?

I believe my music to be heartfelt and inspiring and it cuts across different cultures. My music is evergreen.

What’s next for you?

I’ll keep making beautiful music and making a difference with every melody and pray it touches someone new every day.

Listen to Efezino’s tracks below:

Amere

Download

Totori

Download