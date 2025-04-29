Six Wizkid and Olamide’s Collaborations Over The Years

Over a decade ago, when Wizkid and Olamide broke out with their debut singles, “Holla At Your Boy” and “Eni Duro” respectively, it felt like the Nigerian music industry was gearing up for a competition between the artists, especially because one raps and the other sings; both were young, driven and dominating the airwaves. But rather than compete, the two artists chose collaboration over rivalry, showing that building a lasting legacy in Afrobeats often requires collective effort.

Over the years, their contributions have shaped the genre in different but complementary ways. Olamide built YBNL, a powerhouse label that nurtured the careers of artists like Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh and others, each adding their voice to Afrobeats’ evolution. Wizkid, on the other hand, became one of the genre’s biggest global ambassadors, winning a Grammy, breaking and setting streaming records and selling out arenas around the world.

With each song, Wizkid and Olamide have shown that collaborations between artists can elevate the sound, the culture and the community. Beyond music, it is obvious that the duo have mutual respect for each other through their exchanges online.

Love baddo! 4L ting ❤️🦅 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 26, 2024

To express how successful their collaborations have been over the years, the duo has again released another single titled “Kai!”. But before “Kai!”, let’s take a look back at some of their most notable collaborations over the years:

Omo To Shan

This was their first widely known collaboration, a street anthem where Olamide brought his A-rapping game with bars and, of course, Wizkid’s breezy vocals. It captured the energy of a new era and hinted at what was to come.

Kana

The two artists have grown when this was released 6 years ago. They were both in their comfort zone, and the vibe could be felt in the song.

Totori

Who could bring two powerhouses together if not ID Cabasa, a legend who nurtured talents? 5 years ago, he brought Wizkid and Olamide together to give us an instant hit, “Totori.”

Confam Ni

Rumoured to have been leaked, but that didn’t stop the duo’s fans from vibing to the song.

For Example (Remix)

Kay Switch, after the success of “For Example”, brought Olamide and Wizkid together to further push the success of the song. In the remix, Wizkid and Olamide brought their A-game.

Kai!

Now, in their ripe eras, with many, many albums and awards won, Olamide and Wizkid are back with a single celebrating their bond and their impact. “Kai!” isn’t just another song; it’s a reminder of how far they’ve come and how influential their relationship has been for the genre.

Which of these collaborations is your favourite?