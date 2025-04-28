Yewande Jinadu: How to Gain Career Clarity by Using What You Have to Get What You Want

Over the holidays, I watched the audition of The Idols with my son. After we listened to each contestant, we both discussed whether we thought the person was going to make it through or not. After some minutes, he said: You seem to be a good judge of who has a nice voice or not. Why don’t you go on the show and compete? I laughed out loud and explained to him that I don’t have a good singing voice, but my ears work well.

He responded that he thought I could be a good singer since I was a good judge. I told him that’s not how life works. I explained my talent and other things I could do apart from singing, but I appreciate good music, and I love listening to people who have good voices since I couldn’t sing well.

One of the things I do as a career coach when people are stuck or come to me for career clarity is helping them use what they have to get what they want. In one of my newsletters, I talked about finding your strength in a world obsessed with talents, but one thing I would like to highlight today is learning to use your strength in the right place. Unlike some people who came for the audition but had no business singing, I have a good speaking voice but not a good singing voice.

I also have a lot of hobbies and things I naturally enjoy, but how do I know which one to focus on and earn profit from? How do you know which one to nurture so that you can be ready for the big stages like ‘the idols’? When I was notified that I would be speaking in front of over 600 top women in Dubai last month, even though I somewhat doubted my ability to deliver what was in my head the right way, I was reminded that I have been preparing myself for such an opportunity like this. This is a skill I had been nurturing since Senior Secondary School, when I signed up to be a lector to read the bible in front of the entire school during general mass. I just needed to draw from that well I have been pouring into for a long time.

To discover your true stage, rather than one you simply admire, ask yourself these questions: Where do I consistently excel beyond my peers? Talent refers to what you are good at, while strength pertains to what you are uniquely skilled at. Consider what tasks people frequently seek your assistance with that feel effortless to you but seem like a chore to others.

Now, not every strength belongs on stage. Some thrive behind the scenes. Ask yourself: Do I love doing this, or just love the idea of it? Does this align with my natural energy (extroverted vs. introverted)?

Finally, conduct a strength audit and start by listing three things you are naturally good at—focus on your true skills rather than what you wish you were good at. For each of these strengths, ask yourself, “If I invested six months into developing this skill, where could it take me?” Afterwards, share one insight with a peer, friend, or family member. Sometimes, others can see our strengths more clearly than we can ourselves.

The world doesn’t need more people chasing the wrong spotlight. It needs more people who’ve found theirs. Where have you been preparing without realising it? That’s your stage. I’d love to hear what you discover.

***

Featured Image by Karolina Grabowska for Pexels