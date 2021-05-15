Beauty
#MissUniverse2021: How Our African Queens Showed Up at the Preliminary Competition in Swimwear & Evening Gowns
The 2021 Miss Universe National Costume Show took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, and our African queens dressed up in outfits that represented their respective countries. From Sheer silk, feathered headpieces, and dramatic capes, they looked absolutely stunning in their bold costumes.
At the preliminary, the contestants showed off their swimwear and evening gowns to some judges in hopes to get them a spot in the semi-finals.
Check out their looks below.
Angele Kossinda – Miss Universe Cameroon
Intro
Evening gown
National Costume
Smimwear
Vandana Jeetah – Miss Universe Mauritius
Intro
Evening Gown
National Costume
Swimwear
Chelsea Tayui – Miss Universe Ghana
Intro
Evening gown
National Costume
Swimwear
Natasha Joubert – Miss Universe South Africa
Intro
Evening Gown
National Costume
Swimwear
Africans in Diaspora
Nova Stevens – Miss Universe Canada
Intro
National Costume
Evening gown