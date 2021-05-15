MissUniverse2021: How Our African Queens Showed Up at the Preliminary Competition in Swimwear & Evening Gowns

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The 2021 Miss Universe National Costume Show took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, and our African queens dressed up in outfits that represented their respective countries. From Sheer silk, feathered headpieces, and dramatic capes, they looked absolutely stunning in their bold costumes.

At the preliminary, the contestants showed off their swimwear and evening gowns to some judges in hopes to get them a spot in the semi-finals.

Check out their looks below.

Angele Kossinda – Miss Universe Cameroon

Intro

Evening gown

National Costume

Photo Credit: @misskossinda (Instagram)

Photo Credit: @misskossinda (Instagram)

Photo Credit: @misskossinda (Instagram)

Smimwear

Vandana Jeetah – Miss Universe Mauritius

Intro

Evening Gown

National Costume

Photo Credit: @vandana.jeetah (Instagram) | Photographer: @benjaminaskinas

Photo Credit: @vandana.jeetah (Instagram) | Photographer: @benjaminaskinas

Photo Credit: @vandana.jeetah (Instagram) | Photographer: @benjaminaskinas

Swimwear

Chelsea Tayui – Miss Universe Ghana

Intro 

 Evening gown

National Costume

Swimwear

 

Natasha Joubert – Miss Universe South Africa

Intro

Evening Gown

National Costume

Swimwear

Africans in Diaspora

Nova Stevens – Miss Universe Canada

Intro

National Costume

Evening gown

Swimwear

Jeanette Akua – Miss Universe Great Britain

National Costume

Evening Gown

Swimwear

