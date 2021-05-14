Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Bro Code in the Mud! Here's Episode 10 of "Mostly Straight" Season 1

BN TV Living

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How to Make Pounded Yam without 'Pounding'

BN TV

Don't Miss Fireboy DML's Live Concert for YouTube Africa Month Celebration 2021

BN TV

The TGIF Crew Put Stonebwoy to the Test in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV

See Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro in the First Teaser for "The Ghost and the Tout Too"

BN TV Movies & TV

Your Faves are Back Together! Watch the Official Teaser for "Friends: The Reunion"

BN TV Music

Watch TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship “There are Two Hands of God" feat. Fela Durotoye

BN TV Movies & TV

Take a Sneak Peek into Dimeji Ajibola's Upcoming Movie "Shanty Town" starring Chidi Mokeme

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Episode 10 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2 is Here!

BN TV

You'll Love Sauti Sol & Sho Madjozi's Virtual Concert for YouTube's Africa Month Celebration

BN TV

Bro Code in the Mud! Here’s Episode 10 of “Mostly Straight” Season 1

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Episode 10 of Awakening Films‘ high school web series “Mostly Straight” has premiered. This episode is tagged “Bro Code in the Mud”.

The series stars Henry Chukz, Johnpaul Gosioha, Kimbel Simeon, Ivan Imoka, Jessica Ndigwe, Shawn Foster, Anyaene Nkiru, Angela Udewulu, Oscar Udeoji and many more.

“Mostly Straight” is directed by Ivan Imoka, produced by Henry Chukz and Ivan Imoka, and written by Obasi Nnamdi.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Things that Downplay your Visibility in the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: You Don’t Have to Impress People!

BN Hot Topic: Why Do People Look Away When Strangers are in Trouble?

How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language
Advertisement
css.php