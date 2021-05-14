Bro Code in the Mud! Here’s Episode 10 of “Mostly Straight” Season 1

Episode 10 of Awakening Films‘ high school web series “Mostly Straight” has premiered. This episode is tagged “Bro Code in the Mud”.

The series stars Henry Chukz, Johnpaul Gosioha, Kimbel Simeon, Ivan Imoka, Jessica Ndigwe, Shawn Foster, Anyaene Nkiru, Angela Udewulu, Oscar Udeoji and many more.

“Mostly Straight” is directed by Ivan Imoka, produced by Henry Chukz and Ivan Imoka, and written by Obasi Nnamdi.

Watch the new episode below: