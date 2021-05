Sisi Yemmie is back with a new vlog. In this episode, she showing us how to make pounded yam without the rigorous activity of pounding yam, and how to make pounded yam without a mortar and pestle.

Pounded Yam is a favourite swallow in Nigeria but the hard task of pounding yam makes it a meal that is only indulged on special occasions.

This video will show you how to make pounded yam easily: