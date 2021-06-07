Movies & TV
Rakie Ayola wins Best Supporting Actress at 2021 BAFTA TV Awards | See Winners List
The 2021 BAFTA TV awards held over the weekend and Nigerian-Welsh star Rakie Ayola received the award for Supporting Actress, as Malachi Kirby took home the Supporting Actor award.
The award for Leading Actress as well as Writer in a Drama went to Michaela Coel, while Paul Mescal was named Leading Actor.
See the Full List of Winners:
Leading actress
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One(WINNER)
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – BBC Three
Hayley Squires, Adult Material – Channel 4
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One
Letitia Wright, Small Axe – BBC One
Leading actor
Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three (WINNER)
John Boyega, Small Axe – BBC One
Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Shaun Parkes, Small Axe – BBC One
Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central – Channel 4
Supporting actress
Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One (WINNER)
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix
Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
Siena Kelly, Adult Material – Channel 4
Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK – Netflix
Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Supporting actor
Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One (WINNER)
Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK – Netflix
Michael Sheen, Quiz – ITV
Micheal Ward, Small Axe – BBC One
Rupert Everett, Adult Material – Channel 4
Tobias Menzies, The Crown – Netflix
Entertainment performance
Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two (WINNER)
Adam Hills, The Last Leg – Channel 4
Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers – ITV
Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas – BBC One
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Male Performance in a comedy programme
Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three (WINNER)
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky One
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix
Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4
Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 – BBC Two
Female performance in a comedy programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix (WINNER)
Daisy Haggard, Breeders – Sky One
Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
Emma Mackey, Sex Education – Netflix
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three
Mae Martin, Feel Good – Channel 4
Drama Series
Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic (WINNER)
Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic
I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
The Crown – Netflix
Single Drama
Sitting In Limbo – BBC One (WINNER)
Anthony – BBC One
BBW – Channel 4
The Windermere Children – BBC Two
Mini-Series
I May Destroy You – BBC One (WINNER)
Adult Material – Channel 4
Normal People – BBC Three
Small Axe – BBC One
Soap and Continuing Drama
Casualty – BBC One(WINNER)
Coronation Street – ITV
EastEnders – BBC One
Hollyoaks – Channel 4
International
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge – BBC Four (WINNER)
Little America – Apple TV+
Lovecraft Country – Sky Atlantic
Unorthodox – Netflix
Entertainment programme
Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts (WINNER)
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV
Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
The Masked Singer – ITV
Comedy entertainment programme
The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4 (WINNER)
Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two
Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky One
The Ranganation – BBC Two
Scripted comedy
Inside No 9 – BBC Two (WINNER)
Ghosts – BBC One
Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
This Country – BBC Three
Features
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV (WINNER)
Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave
Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two
The Repair Shop – BBC One
Daytime
The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4 (WINNER)
Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On – BBC One
Richard Osman’s House Of Games – BBC Two
The Chase – ITV
Must-see moment
Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent (WINNER)
Bridgerton- Lady Whistledown is revealed
EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle
Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s news conference
Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat – ‘Mee-cro-wah-vay’
The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker appears
Current affairs
America’s War On Abortion – ITV (WINNER)
Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary – BBC Two
The Battle For Hong Kong – Channel 4
The Cyprus Papers Undercover – Al Jazeera English
Single documentary
Locked In: Breaking The Silence – BBC Four (WINNER)
American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me – BBC One
Surviving Covid – Channel 4
Factual series
Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two (WINNER)
Crime & Punishment – Channel 4
Hospital – BBC Two
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – Channel 4
Reality and constructed factual
The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4 (WINNER)
Masterchef: The Professionals – BBC One
Race Across The World – BBC Two
The Write Offs – Channel 4
Specialist factual
The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix (WINNER)
Extinction: The Facts – BBC One
Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4
The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty – BBC Two
News coverage
Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News (WINNER)
BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care – BBC One
Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy – Channel 4
Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis – BBC Two
Sport
England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket (WINNER)
Bahrain Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1
England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup – Amazon Prime Video
London Marathon 2020 – BBC One
Live event
Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two (WINNER)
Life Drawing Dive! – BBC Four
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One
The Third Day: Autumn – Sky Atlantic
Short-form programme
They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV (WINNER)
Criptales – BBC Four
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities – Vice/Noisey
The Main Part – BBC iPlayer
Writer: Comedy
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two (WINNER)
Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two
Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
Writing team, Ghosts – BBC One
Writer: Drama
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One (WINNER)
Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe – BBC One
Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material – Channel 4
Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
