Rakie Ayola wins Best Supporting Actress at 2021 BAFTA TV Awards | See Winners List

The 2021 BAFTA TV awards held over the weekend and Nigerian-Welsh star Rakie Ayola received the award for Supporting Actress, as Malachi Kirby took home the Supporting Actor award.

The award for Leading Actress as well as Writer in a Drama went to Michaela Coel, while Paul Mescal was named Leading Actor.

See the Full List of Winners:

Leading actress

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One(WINNER)

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – BBC Three

Hayley Squires, Adult Material – Channel 4

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

Letitia Wright, Small Axe – BBC One

Leading actor

Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three (WINNER)

John Boyega, Small Axe – BBC One

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe – BBC One

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central – Channel 4

Supporting actress

Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Siena Kelly, Adult Material – Channel 4

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Supporting actor

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One (WINNER)

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Michael Sheen, Quiz – ITV

Micheal Ward, Small Axe – BBC One

Rupert Everett, Adult Material – Channel 4

Tobias Menzies, The Crown – Netflix

Entertainment performance

Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two (WINNER)

Adam Hills, The Last Leg – Channel 4

Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers – ITV

Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas – BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Male Performance in a comedy programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three (WINNER)

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky One

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 – BBC Two

Female performance in a comedy programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix (WINNER)

Daisy Haggard, Breeders – Sky One

Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Emma Mackey, Sex Education – Netflix

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three

Mae Martin, Feel Good – Channel 4

Drama Series

Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic (WINNER)

Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic

I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

The Crown – Netflix

Single Drama

Sitting In Limbo – BBC One (WINNER)

Anthony – BBC One

BBW – Channel 4

The Windermere Children – BBC Two

Mini-Series

I May Destroy You – BBC One (WINNER)

Adult Material – Channel 4

Normal People – BBC Three

Small Axe – BBC One

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty – BBC One(WINNER)

Coronation Street – ITV

EastEnders – BBC One

Hollyoaks – Channel 4

International

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge – BBC Four (WINNER)

Little America – Apple TV+

Lovecraft Country – Sky Atlantic

Unorthodox – Netflix

Entertainment programme

Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts (WINNER)

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

The Masked Singer – ITV

Comedy entertainment programme

The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4 (WINNER)

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two

Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky One

The Ranganation – BBC Two

Scripted comedy

Inside No 9 – BBC Two (WINNER)

Ghosts – BBC One

Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

This Country – BBC Three

Features

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV (WINNER)

Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

The Repair Shop – BBC One

Daytime

The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4 (WINNER)

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On – BBC One

Richard Osman’s House Of Games – BBC Two

The Chase – ITV

Must-see moment

Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent (WINNER)

Bridgerton- Lady Whistledown is revealed

EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle

Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s news conference

Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat – ‘Mee-cro-wah-vay’

The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker appears

Current affairs

America’s War On Abortion – ITV (WINNER)

Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary – BBC Two

The Battle For Hong Kong – Channel 4

The Cyprus Papers Undercover – Al Jazeera English

Single documentary

Locked In: Breaking The Silence – BBC Four (WINNER)

American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me – BBC One

Surviving Covid – Channel 4

Factual series

Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two (WINNER)

Crime & Punishment – Channel 4

Hospital – BBC Two

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual

The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4 (WINNER)

Masterchef: The Professionals – BBC One

Race Across The World – BBC Two

The Write Offs – Channel 4

Specialist factual

The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix (WINNER)

Extinction: The Facts – BBC One

Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4

The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty – BBC Two

News coverage

Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News (WINNER)

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care – BBC One

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy – Channel 4

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis – BBC Two

Sport

England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket (WINNER)

Bahrain Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1

England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup – Amazon Prime Video

London Marathon 2020 – BBC One

Live event

Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two (WINNER)

Life Drawing Dive! – BBC Four

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One

The Third Day: Autumn – Sky Atlantic

Short-form programme

They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV (WINNER)

Criptales – BBC Four

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities – Vice/Noisey

The Main Part – BBC iPlayer

Writer: Comedy

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two (WINNER)

Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two

Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Writing team, Ghosts – BBC One

Writer: Drama

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One (WINNER)

Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe – BBC One

Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material – Channel 4

Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Watch Michaela Coel’s acceptance speech:

