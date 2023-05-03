Burna Boy, Tems, Adut Akech & All The Africans That Won Fashion at Met Gala 2023

The first Monday in May is officially over! The 2023 Met Gala red carpet has concluded, and one of the most memorable moments was the breathtaking interpretations of the theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

On the star-studded red carpet, black, white, blush and pearls reigned, echoing Lagerfeld’s classic Chanel palette incorporating flashing bright smiles for the paparazzi. Our best-dressed list featured the night’s most successful ensembles including — Anok Yai‘s otherworldly metallic Prabal Gurung look and Tems‘ head-turning Robert Wun feathered masterpiece. Other African stars brought high fashion to the red carpet in their unique ways; while musicians Burna Boy, Stormzy and Skepta wore colour co-ordinating custom Burberry fits.

Since the beginning of the year, fans have been anticipating what their fave celebs would wear and who would attend the A-list event. Keep scrolling to see what the African stars wore to the 2023 Met Gala.

Tems

The star looked incredible in a white and black floor-length corset dress by Robert Wun which she paired with elbow-length gloves and a feathered headpiece matching the top of her strapless number.

Anok Yai

A rain cloud, but make it glittery. Ms Yai’s gold and silver strapless sequined dress by Prabal Gurung flared dramatically at her hips, flowing in streams of silver to her feet.

Adut Akech

South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech floated onto the carpet donning a gorgeous tiered Carolina Herrera monochrome gown, leaving us speechless with her chic blunt bob and black lipstick.

Michaela Coel

Met Gala co-chair and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Michaela Coel shined on the famous carpeted stairs dripping in gold, courtesy of this crystals embroidered Schiaparelli gown.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy went bold for his debut Met Gala appearance in a blue and black Burberry-styled outfit featuring an exaggerated neckline that fell into a train. Adding that extra oomph, the star paired his two-tone locs with gold accessories.

Skepta

Nigerian-British rapper Skepta wore almost an identical Burberry-styled outfit as Burna Boy, this time with a different pattern. He styled his look with a duvet from the same brand and spiky footwear.

Stormzy

Another fashionable co-ordinating Burberry look was served by British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy, masterminded by talented stylist Melissa’s Wardrobe, who shared some black and white behind-the-scenes stills.

Trevor Noah

US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah stepped out looking classy for one of the top fashion events in the world in a crisp, custom-made Thom Browne suit paired perfectly with freshly done straight backs.

Whitney Peak

Chanel ambassador and the new face of Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance Whitney Peak stormed the Met Gala with a breathtaking cream-coloured Chanel couture feathered gown featuring strategically placed pearl beading and a black bow at the back.

Doja Cat

Doja’s hand-beaded Oscar de la Renta gown incorporated cat ears on the hood with silver sequins, a backless feature, and a mermaid silhouette that extended into a white feathered train.

