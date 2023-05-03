BN Style Spotlight: Anok Yai Wore A Jaw-Dropping Sculptural Look to the 2023 Met Gala

Connect with us

Some of the biggest names from Hollywood, fashion, politics, media and music arrived at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1st to honour Karl Lagerfeld for fashion’s biggest night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROCK (@anokyai)

This year, the famous carpeted stairs witnessed the most lavish looks filled with a monochromatic palette – echoing Lagerfeld’s classic Chanel palette. While we fed our eyes with unlimited glamour, Anok Yai‘s otherworldly Prabal Gurung dress captivated us.

The supermodel stunned in a sculptural glittery piece featuring the most striking silhouette, flaring dramatically at her hips, flowing in streams of silver to her feet. She teamed her mini dress with a brown mesh eye mask, dainty Mindi Mond jewellery and sheer elbow-length opera gloves, matching her tulle train paired with Jimmy Choo strappy heels.

Her luminous skin was her number one accessory, and go-to makeup artist Sheika Daley kept her makeup matte, featuring a dramatic eye look and glossy lips. Anok’s hair fell into loose waves with blunt baby bangs, partially covered by her statement shades.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheika Daley (@officialsheiks)

 

Credits

Styling: @mr_carlos_nazario

Makeup: @officialsheiks

Hair: @ursulastephen

Dress: @prabalgurung

