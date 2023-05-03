See How Burna Boy Slayed The 2023 Met Gala Carpet In Custom Burberry Ensemble

Connect with us

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally as Burna Boy — made an impeccable debut at the 2023 Met Gala wearing a custom Burberry ensemble designed by his long-term stylist Ronami Ogulu and Daniel Lee, making history along with Tems as the first Afrobeats hitmakers to grace fashion biggest night.

 

Ronami Ogulu is a Nigerian celebrity stylist, entrepreneur and younger sister of the superstar musician — Burna Boy, while Daniel Lee is an English fashion designer. He was the creative director of the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta from 2018 to 2021 and was subsequently appointed as Riccardo Tisci‘s replacement as Chief Creative Officer at the helm of Burberry.

Burna Boy’s attire featured a sheer top layering paired with zipped glittery trousers and an edgy loose-fitting top decked with a rosette, front cutout and neck-draped train in custom Burberry check prints. He paired his outfit with black shoes and his signature dreadlocks styled into a pretty updo.

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

