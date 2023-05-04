Connect with us

It’s A Microlength Denim Week! See our Favourite Looks On #BellaStylista: Issue 235

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Denim, a fashion staple for stylish wardrobes, continues to make waves in fashion as one of the biggest trends this year. From workwear to high fashion outfits, denim remains one of the most versatile clothing options available today. Its ability to transform from simple to chic with little styling alterations makes it a fashionista’s go-to piece and when it comes in micro or mini lengths, denim can give that irresistible sultry vibe that every woman needs.

Keep scrolling to check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mirian Njoh (@miriannjoh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ellabennnettt__ (@ellabennnettt__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nara Pereira (@_narapereira_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nara Pereira (@_narapereira_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayomide (@ayomideosi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dziedzorm🦋💜 (@ama_paal)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

