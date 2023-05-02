See How Tems’ Stunning Met Gala Look Came Together In This Celebrity Glam Process Breakdown

With back-to-back statement appearances at some of the most sensational events this year, Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter — Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems — has taken her rightful place as a style star to watch out for on the global scene.

The star was spotted making another fashion statement at fashion’s biggest night — The Met Gala. It was Tems’ debut appearance and she did not fail to make it remarkable as she showed out in a monochrome mermaid corset dress by London-based eponymous fashion label — Robert Wun, led by namesake Hong Kong-born fashion designer.

According to Vogue, Robert’s designs exude “escapism, futurism and feminism”, themes very much in tune with the Tems brand. Nonetheless, for her Met Gala Look, Tems worked with a stellar glam team including her go-to stylist — Dunsin Wright, and a remarkable Archivist — Kim Russell who made amazing inputs to the ideation and execution of the outfit. Scroll and swipe to get a sneak peek of the process:

She paired the exquisite outfit with elbow-length gloves, an avantgarde feathered headpiece matching the top of her beautiful strapless bodice and a superb pinup look. Tems wore her hair in a sleek bun. Keep scrolling and hit the ▶ button below to see more of her:

Credits:

Muse: @temsbaby

Fashion Stylist: @dunsinwright

Archivist: @thekimbino

Outfit Designer: @robertwun

Makeup Artist : @deemakeupart

Hair: @viphair_ashanti

Photography: @betttencourt

