BN Style Spotlight: Idris & Sabrina Dhowre Elba Turn Heads During Date Night At The 2023 Met Gala

Fashion is in the air, and so is love. While the Met Gala is known for bringing out the best in fashion. Actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, brought their romance to the red carpet this year, transforming the glitzy gathering into the ultimate date night and doing so in Gucci ensembles.

The duo set the bar high for love birds at the Met Gala, turning heads in their formalwear. Sabrina opted for a black strapless balloon gown featuring intricately placed grommet details on the exaggerated skirt, complementing the look with strappy heels. She paired the outfit with subtle makeup and tousled and short hair, finishing off with dainty jewellery.

Meanwhile, Idris donned a tailored white tuxedo featuring black buttons without a lapel. The actor complemented the suit’s hue with a matching waistcoat and a button-down shirt. He added oomph to the outfit with a thin black tie and Gucci patent leather shoes. He accessorized with dark sunnies, groomed to perfection, as always.

