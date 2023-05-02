Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Doja Cat Delivered a Striking Lagerfeld-inspired look at the 2023 Met Gala

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Idris & Sabrina Dhowre Elba Turn Heads During Date Night At The 2023 Met Gala

Style

These Versatile Outfit Inspo From Sarah Langa Will Inspire Your Week In Style

Music Style

Sneak Peek of Burna Boy’s Look for the 2023 Met Gala

Events Music Style

A Moment Please - Tems Wore A Robert Wun Dress To The 2023 Met Gala

Style

Check Out This Sultry Wedding Guest Outfit Inspo Featuring Pinks | WATCH

Style

Beachwear Goes Beyond Bikinis: Maria Chike Benjamin Delivers A Stunning Look At Verde Beach, Dubai

Style

Every Curvy BellaStylista Will Instantly Fall In Love With Dearcurves' Capsule Collection

Style

A Lesson In Styling Vibrant Pink Outfits From Sade Akinosho | WATCH

Style

It's All About Sultry Evening Dresses This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 234

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Doja Cat Delivered a Striking Lagerfeld-inspired look at the 2023 Met Gala

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

One thing you can expect from Doja Cat is a statement-making red-carpet look with all the drama attached! And for her debut Met Gala appearance, the star delivered one of the evening’s most viral moments by embodying Lagerfeld‘s beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette featuring prosthetics into the beauty mix.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Her hand-beaded Oscar de la Renta gown incorporated cat ears on the hood with silver sequins, a backless feature, and a mermaid silhouette that extended into a white feathered train. 

The star completed the look with a million-dollar diamond headpiece underneath the hood and a delicate diamond chain arm cuff. Doja’s glam was also equally purr-fect, the star opted for dramatic black cat eyeliner and matched her lip colour to her faux nose.

Credits

Outfit: @oscardelarenta 
Photography: @jpwphoto
Makeup: @ernestocasillas
Styling: @brettalannelson
Prosthetics: @worshipmina
Nails: @sacciadidthat

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

BN Book Review: Faith by Itoro Bassey | Review by The BookLady NG

Money Matters with Nimi: Passive Income – Is your Money Working for You?

Adebola Williams: A Mother to Generations – Dr Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili At 60

Ayetoro Town is Going Underwater But Help May Be On its Way

Chude Jideonwo: The Most Important Thing About Being Obiageli Ezekwesili
css.php