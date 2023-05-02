BN Style Spotlight: Doja Cat Delivered a Striking Lagerfeld-inspired look at the 2023 Met Gala

One thing you can expect from Doja Cat is a statement-making red-carpet look with all the drama attached! And for her debut Met Gala appearance, the star delivered one of the evening’s most viral moments by embodying Lagerfeld‘s beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette featuring prosthetics into the beauty mix.

Her hand-beaded Oscar de la Renta gown incorporated cat ears on the hood with silver sequins, a backless feature, and a mermaid silhouette that extended into a white feathered train.

The star completed the look with a million-dollar diamond headpiece underneath the hood and a delicate diamond chain arm cuff. Doja’s glam was also equally purr-fect, the star opted for dramatic black cat eyeliner and matched her lip colour to her faux nose.

