These Versatile Outfit Inspo From Sarah Langa Will Inspire Your Week In Style

1 hour ago

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on renowned South African influencer and digital content creator Sarah Langa whose niche covers beauty, fashion, travel and lifestyle. This style star is an exceptional dresser with a versatile appetite for a wide range of outfits.

For a week’s worth of chic ensembles, join us as we explore Sarah’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

The boss is ready: show up in a classy neutral pair like this pantsuit and turtleneck inner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

or rock a ball-sleeved top and tulle skirt paired with a statement handbag

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Tuesday

In between flights and meetings, keep it stylish in a monochrome jumpsuit and pointies paired with a deeper-toned bag. The plunging neckline makes a remarkable statement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Wednesday

Rock a classy vintage-print dress with a matching handbag and sunnies. You may swap the flats for heels if you please…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Thursday

Slay denim with an edgy white top paired with stunning white goggles and simple silver jewellery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Swap your day look for a shimmery jumpsuit on an evening outing with the girls

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Friday

Rock unique all-black pieces

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Saturday

Need a quick vacation/staycation, slip into a high-slit silk dress and pair it with a chic bamboo-style hat

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Party with friends in the evening dressesd in a glittering mini black dress featuring an asymmetrical neckline and furry hem embellishments, paired with all-black accessories

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Sunday

Sundays are for edgy style statements, rock a magical designer ensemble for a ceremonial event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Switch into a sultry black halter-neck dress paired with a lush coat for an evening affair

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Credit: @sarahlanga

