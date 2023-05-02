Style
These Versatile Outfit Inspo From Sarah Langa Will Inspire Your Week In Style
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on renowned South African influencer and digital content creator Sarah Langa whose niche covers beauty, fashion, travel and lifestyle. This style star is an exceptional dresser with a versatile appetite for a wide range of outfits.
For a week’s worth of chic ensembles, join us as we explore Sarah’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
The boss is ready: show up in a classy neutral pair like this pantsuit and turtleneck inner
or rock a ball-sleeved top and tulle skirt paired with a statement handbag
Tuesday
In between flights and meetings, keep it stylish in a monochrome jumpsuit and pointies paired with a deeper-toned bag. The plunging neckline makes a remarkable statement
Wednesday
Rock a classy vintage-print dress with a matching handbag and sunnies. You may swap the flats for heels if you please…
Thursday
Slay denim with an edgy white top paired with stunning white goggles and simple silver jewellery
Swap your day look for a shimmery jumpsuit on an evening outing with the girls
Friday
Rock unique all-black pieces
Saturday
Need a quick vacation/staycation, slip into a high-slit silk dress and pair it with a chic bamboo-style hat
Party with friends in the evening dressesd in a glittering mini black dress featuring an asymmetrical neckline and furry hem embellishments, paired with all-black accessories
Sunday
Sundays are for edgy style statements, rock a magical designer ensemble for a ceremonial event
Switch into a sultry black halter-neck dress paired with a lush coat for an evening affair
Credit: @sarahlanga