These Versatile Outfit Inspo From Sarah Langa Will Inspire Your Week In Style

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on renowned South African influencer and digital content creator Sarah Langa whose niche covers beauty, fashion, travel and lifestyle. This style star is an exceptional dresser with a versatile appetite for a wide range of outfits.

For a week’s worth of chic ensembles, join us as we explore Sarah’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

The boss is ready: show up in a classy neutral pair like this pantsuit and turtleneck inner

or rock a ball-sleeved top and tulle skirt paired with a statement handbag

Tuesday

In between flights and meetings, keep it stylish in a monochrome jumpsuit and pointies paired with a deeper-toned bag. The plunging neckline makes a remarkable statement

Wednesday

Rock a classy vintage-print dress with a matching handbag and sunnies. You may swap the flats for heels if you please…

Thursday

Slay denim with an edgy white top paired with stunning white goggles and simple silver jewellery

Swap your day look for a shimmery jumpsuit on an evening outing with the girls

Friday

Rock unique all-black pieces

Saturday

Need a quick vacation/staycation, slip into a high-slit silk dress and pair it with a chic bamboo-style hat

Party with friends in the evening dressesd in a glittering mini black dress featuring an asymmetrical neckline and furry hem embellishments, paired with all-black accessories

Sunday

Sundays are for edgy style statements, rock a magical designer ensemble for a ceremonial event

Switch into a sultry black halter-neck dress paired with a lush coat for an evening affair

Credit: @sarahlanga

