Style
Kefilwe Mabote Is Uber-Chic in LOEWE Jeans, Would You Copy Her Lewk?
South African IT girl, Kefilwe Mabote has a repertoire of impeccable style, it is known. Spotted in black LOEWE Jeans, paired with a form-fitting white turtleneck top with feathery details at the end of its sleeve Kefilwe served monochrome magic for the ‘Gram. She matched her outfit with white pumps, a black bag, and sunglasses.
Bellastylista: @kefilwe_mabote
Jeans: @loewe