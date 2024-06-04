Monochrome Magic: Unveiling Rawdah Mohammed’s Dazzling Red Ensemble at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Only the brave and uber-stylish successfully pull off a red look on the red carpet. Norwegian-Somali model, blogger, healthcare professional, and activist — Rawdah Mohammed proved she’s one such, as she showed up rocking top-to-toe fiery red for the premiere of “Marcello Mio“ at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Opting for a bold monochrome statement, Rawdah’s stunning outfit by Cecilie Bratsberg Melli and the students of Esmod Oslo fashion school referenced Christian Dior‘s iconic ‘50s-era creation — “Zémire“ from Dior’s H-line collection of FW1954-5 now at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rawdah 🕊 (@rawdis)

The outfit featured a voluminous pleated maxi ball skirt paired with a classy structured blazer which Rawdah layered with a sleek red bodycon top. She chose matching red pointies, hijab, and millinery to go with the stunning skirt suit creating a visually cohesive Hijabi look.

The vibrant red hue, enveloping her from head to toe, exuded a strong sense of power and individuality, compelling her audience to take a second look. Rawdah finished her bold lewk with an exotic diamond necklace featuring complimentary green gemstones from Boucheron.

She chose a classic ruby red lipstick to accentuate her beautiful lips and face. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rawdah 🕊 (@rawdis)

Hit the ▶ button below to watch another clip of Rawdah on the red carpet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HINA SULEMAN (@hinaa.suleman)

