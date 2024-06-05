Connect with us

Unveiling This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 216

Monochrome Magic: Unveiling Rawdah Mohammed's Dazzling Red Ensemble at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Laura Ikeji Kanu Channelled Exotic in an Orange Bloom Outfit by Erica Moore at the 10th AMVCA

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards!

Nigerian Maverick — Asa is the Cover Star for GQ South Africa's New Music & Creativity Issue

We Want Everything Shade Okoya Slayed To These High Society Owambe Events | WATCH

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of 'Le Comte De Monte-Cristo' in Cannes

Watch Osas Ighodaro's AMVCA Style Journey Through the Years

Chioma Ikokwu 'ATE' Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH

Unveiling This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 216

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Takunda (@takkunda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ooreofe Oluwadara (@oreofay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabine | Miami Blogger (@thebstinger)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe 🇿🇦 (@nthambe633)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eki (@ekiogunbor)

css.php