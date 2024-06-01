Laura Ikeji Kanu Channelled Exotic in an Orange Bloom Outfit by Erica Moore at the 10th AMVCA

Ditching soft tones and neutrals, Influencer and Reality TV star — Laura Ikeji Kanu stepped out in a full bloom of fiery orange hues at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Designed like a blossoming flower by Erica Moore, Laura’s outfit first hugged her curves before cascading in a petal-like illusion. The bold plain orange colour gave it a fresh contemporary feel. Topping it all, the bejewelled details around her neck added a luxe touch to the piece.

Riding the hair trend of the season, Laura rocked a pixie cut with a subtly snatched facebeat which allowed her beautiful dress to take centre stage. With the sleeves extending to her fingers and the attachment on the back of the dress, she toned down her accessorises, finishing off the look with simple rings.

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @lauraikeji

Dress: @ericamoorebrand

Stylist: @styl.addiction

Makeup: @lauraikeji for @laurabeautyafrica

Hair: @lauraikeji for @laurabeautyafrica

Photo: @eyeswideshotng

