Laura Ikeji Kanu Channelled Exotic in an Orange Bloom Outfit by Erica Moore at the 10th AMVCA

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards!

Nigerian Maverick — Asa is the Cover Star for GQ South Africa's New Music & Creativity Issue

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of 'Le Comte De Monte-Cristo' in Cannes

Chioma Ikokwu 'ATE' Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH

Red Carpet Ready Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ukachukwu, Bloomed Like a Sunflower for #AMVCA10

Trendsetter Alert: See Why Didi-Stone Olomide's Red Carpet Tunic is the Rave Right Now!

Get Your Summer Glow On With The Sunset Blush Trend | WATCH

If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro's Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024

Published

2 hours ago

Ditching soft tones and neutrals, Influencer and Reality TV star Laura Ikeji Kanu stepped out in a full bloom of fiery orange hues at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Designed like a blossoming flower by Erica Moore, Laura’s outfit first hugged her curves before cascading in a petal-like illusion. The bold plain orange colour gave it a fresh contemporary feel. Topping it all, the bejewelled details around her neck added a luxe touch to the piece.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura Ikeji Kanu (@lauraikeji)

Riding the hair trend of the season, Laura rocked a pixie cut with a subtly snatched facebeat which allowed her beautiful dress to take centre stage. With the sleeves extending to her fingers and the attachment on the back of the dress, she toned down her accessorises, finishing off the look with simple rings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura Ikeji Kanu (@lauraikeji)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @lauraikeji

Dress: @ericamoorebrand

Stylist: @styl.addiction

Makeup: @lauraikeji for @laurabeautyafrica

Hair: @lauraikeji for @laurabeautyafrica

Photo: @eyeswideshotng

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

