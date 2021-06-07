Nollywood
Sophie Alakija, Kris Asimonye, Denrele Edun Spotted at the Premiere of “My Village People”
Themed ‘Mystic Black’, the official premiere for Bovi Ugboma‘s film “My Village People” took place on Sunday and it was all shades of fun.
“My Village People” is a dark comedy that tells relatable African folklore. It follows the tale of a prince, who finds himself in a bizarre love triangle with the marine world and a coven of witches as a result of his reckless lifestyle.
The film is executive produced by Moses Babatope, Idris Olorunnimbe, and Bovi Ugboma, who also writes acts in the lead role. Niyi Akinmolayan directed the film which produced by Matilda Sola, Winnie Okpapi, and Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels.
The set-up
Guests
Kris Asimonye
Sophie Alakija
Basketmouth
Daniel Etim-Effiong
Bisola Aiyeola
Mimi Onalaja
Denrele Edun
Sharon Ooja
Waje & Omawumi
Do2dtun
Lilo Aderogba
Steve Chuks
I Go Save
Adunni Ade
Zubby Michael
Theresa Edem
Lucy Edet
Craze Clown
Photo Credit: @KrisAsimonye