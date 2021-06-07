Sophie Alakija, Kris Asimonye, Denrele Edun Spotted at the Premiere of “My Village People”

Themed ‘Mystic Black’, the official premiere for Bovi Ugboma‘s film “My Village People” took place on Sunday and it was all shades of fun.

“My Village People” is a dark comedy that tells relatable African folklore. It follows the tale of a prince, who finds himself in a bizarre love triangle with the marine world and a coven of witches as a result of his reckless lifestyle.

The film is executive produced by Moses Babatope, Idris Olorunnimbe, and Bovi Ugboma, who also writes acts in the lead role. Niyi Akinmolayan directed the film which produced by Matilda Sola, Winnie Okpapi, and Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels.

It stars Nkem Owoh, Venita Akpofure, Sophie Alakija, Theresa Edem, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Rachel Oniga, Charles Inojie, ubby Michael, Amaechi Muonagor, Mimi Onalaja, Akah Nnani, Oge Amuta, and Oyibo Rebel.

Asides from the hilarious movie, another thing that stuck with us for the night were the creative guest outfits. We’ve put together the looks from the premier and you should totally check on them.

The set-up

Guests

Kris Asimonye

Sophie Alakija

Basketmouth

Daniel Etim-Effiong

Bisola Aiyeola

Mimi Onalaja

Denrele Edun

Sharon Ooja

Waje & Omawumi

Do2dtun

Lilo Aderogba

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Steve Chuks

I Go Save

Adunni Ade

Zubby Michael

Theresa Edem

Lucy Edet

Craze Clown

Photo Credit: @KrisAsimonye