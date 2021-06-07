Connect with us

Meet the New Akinruiyiwa & Yéyé Akinruiyiwa of Owu Kingdom — Olumide & Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Weruche Opia, Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu Looked Stunning at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

See How Beyoncé & JAY-Z Stepped Out for Their NBA Date Night 

Rakie Ayola wins Best Supporting Actress at 2021 BAFTA TV Awards | See Winners List

Sophie Alakija, Kris Asimonye, Denrele Edun Spotted at the Premiere of “My Village People”

Prince Harry & Meghan’s Baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana is Here!

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Three Gifts From M.I Today: New Music (All My Life Feat. Oxlade) + Video & Dapper Photos | Check them Out!

Check Out the List of Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Welcomed Kids This Year

Rihanna is the Cover Star on Vogue Italia's 'Do It Yourself' Issue

Introducing the latest chiefs in town, Olumide Aderinokun and wifey, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun as the Akinruiyiwa and Yéyé Akinruiyiwa of Owu Kingdom.

What better way to announce a new royal title than with the cutest family photos including their adorable baby girl, Ariella😍

Ahead of the installation, the ecstatic TV presenter and actress took to Instagram to celebrate her family’s new title.

“I am so happy to announce that tomorrow, my exceptional husband @daderinokun will be installed as the Akinruiyiwa of Owu Kingdom and I, Yèyé Akinruiyiwa by the Olowu of Owu Kingdom. 🖤👑🙏🏾,” Stephanie wrote in the caption.

Congratulations Olumide and Stephanie❤

Photo Credit:  @shomshothis@tomisin_visuals_

