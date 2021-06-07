Meet the New Akinruiyiwa & Yéyé Akinruiyiwa of Owu Kingdom — Olumide & Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Introducing the latest chiefs in town, Olumide Aderinokun and wifey, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun as the Akinruiyiwa and Yéyé Akinruiyiwa of Owu Kingdom.

What better way to announce a new royal title than with the cutest family photos including their adorable baby girl, Ariella😍

Ahead of the installation, the ecstatic TV presenter and actress took to Instagram to celebrate her family’s new title.

“I am so happy to announce that tomorrow, my exceptional husband @daderinokun will be installed as the Akinruiyiwa of Owu Kingdom and I, Yèyé Akinruiyiwa by the Olowu of Owu Kingdom. 🖤👑🙏🏾,” Stephanie wrote in the caption.

Congratulations Olumide and Stephanie❤

Photo Credit: @shomshothis, @tomisin_visuals_